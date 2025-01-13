Jordan Love Insists Elbow Injury Didn't Affect Him in Packers' Playoff Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers didn't stick around long in the playoffs this year, suffering a 22–10 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in the wild-card round. Jordan Love, in particular, had a game to forget.
Love was making just the third playoff appearance of his career on Sunday, and he had trouble getting anything going against a stalwart Eagles defense. Love threw three interceptions without a single passing touchdown during the loss.
After the game, Love spoke to reporters and made clear that the elbow injury that impacted him late into the regular season wasn't responsible for his lackluster performance on Sunday.
Love exited Green Bay's regular season finale after landing hard on his elbow. He was limited during practice early into the week to due soreness in his elbow, and he had also noted that he was experiencing numbness in his throwing hand. A few days later, he was completely off the injury report, which cleared the way for him to start Sunday's game.
Despite dealing with an ailing elbow, Love wasn't leaning on the injury as an excuse for his poor play. He expressed his disappointment with how things played out after the team's first-round exit.
"Anytime you aren’t holding that Super Bowl trophy up, it’s tough and it’s disappointing," said Love. "It sucks right now."