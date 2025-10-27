2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 8: Who’s In and Who’s Out
We’re almost to the midway point of the NFL season, and a few of the races are starting to take shape.
While very little has been decided, the Colts look like a runaway train in the AFC South. After beating the Titans 38–14, Indianapolis is 7–1 and leads the division by 2.5 games over the second-place Jaguars.
In Denver, the Broncos beat the Cowboys, 44–24, knocking Dallas below .500 while staying a game ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West. Speaking of the division, the Chiefs will be in a playoff spot if they beat the Commanders on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the NFC, the Rams, Lions and Seahawks were all off for the week, and gained a half-game on the 49ers, who lost in Houston to the Texans. However, the Eagles gained on their idle rivals, beating the Giants 38–20.
Let’s take a look at where the playoff picture sits with Week 8 winding down, starting with the AFC.
AFC: Who’s In
No. 1: Indianapolis Colts
Record: 7–1
Remaining opponents above .500: 6
Playoff probability: 96%
Another weekend, another blowout. The Colts have been the league’s most consistent, impressive team through eight weeks. Indianapolis has also won five games by multiple scores. The schedule gets much tougher from here on out, but the Colts look to be for real.
No. 2: New England Patriots
Record: 6–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 2
Playoff probability: 94%
New England continued to roll through its easy slate, handling the Browns 32–13 with 23 second-half points. Drake Maye had another big day with three touchdown passes, moving the Patriots to 6–2. New England has another winnable game next week with the sub-.500 Falcons visiting Foxborough.
No. 3: Denver Broncos
Record: 6–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 79%
Denver remains in first place in the AFC West, leading the Chargers by a game and Kansas City by 1.5 games going into Monday night. The Broncos have a pair of winnable games over the next two weeks with the Texans and Raiders before hosting the Chiefs in Week 11.
No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 4–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 59%
This will be updated upon the completion of Sunday Night Football.
No. 5: Buffalo Bills
Record: 5–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 91%
After losing two consecutive games, the Bills got right against the Panthers with a 40–9 blowout victory in Charlotte. James Cook rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns while Josh Allen accounted for a trio of scores. Next up, the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.
No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 5–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 78%
With their dominant win over the Vikings on Thursday night, the Chargers should feel better about themselves after losing three of their previous four. Still, the schedule is very tough the rest of the way with games against the Chiefs, Broncos, Eagles, Steelers, Texans and others.
No. 7: Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 4–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 49%
Jacksonville needs its bye week after losing two straight, including a 35–7 decision to the Rams in London. Coming off the break, the Jaguars will visit a pair of sub-.500 teams in the Raiders and Texans, giving them a chance to get right.
NFC: Who’s In
No. 1: Green Bay Packers
Record: 4–1–1
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 90%
This will be updated upon the completion of Sunday Night Football.
No. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 6–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 92%
After beating the Giants, 38–20, the Eagles appear to have their offense rolling, scoring 66 points over the past two weeks. With the NFC East looking weak beyond Philadelphia, the Eagles are once again in a great position.
No. 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 6–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 3
Playoff probability: 91%
After an ugly loss to the Lions on Monday night, the Buccaneers came back on a short week and earned a road win over the Saints. Baker Mayfield is in the MVP race while Tampa Bay continues to widen its lead in the NFC South.
No. 4: Seattle Seahawks
Record: 5–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 80%
Seattle enters the bye week as the NFL’s top team in DVOA. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the offense with a league-best 819 yards in only seven games. After getting some rest, the Seahawks take on the Commanders and Cardinals.
No. 5: Detroit Lions
Record: 5–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 82%
The Lions are trying to get healthy in the secondary with myriad injuries to Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold. Still, they go into their bye week off a massive win on Monday night over the Buccaneers. Next up are the Vikings at Ford Field.
No. 6: Los Angeles Rams
Record: 5–2
Remaining opponents above .500: 5
Playoff probability: 86%
Los Angeles could be undefeated if it could kick a field goal, but the Rams are 5–2 and on their bye week after their 35–7 win over the Jaguars in Week 7. Next week, Sean McVay’s club faces the Saints before a tough three-game stretch against the 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers.
No. 7: San Francisco 49ers
Record: 5–3
Remaining opponents above .500: 4
Playoff probability: 74%
San Francisco handled the Falcons with ease last Sunday night, but then gave up a 300-yard day to C.J. Stroud in a 27–19 loss to the Texans. The Niners are still in the playoff picture, but fell out of first place in the NFC West.