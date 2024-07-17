Jordan Love Had Telling Reaction to Question About Packers' Extension
The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have still not agreed upon a contract extension heading into the 2024 season, but Love may have given fans a tiny hint about what to expect.
Love was asked by Fox6 News' Lily Zhao about the ongoing contract discussions at Packers training camp this week. He was not allowed to give an answer to the question as someone on his team in the background dismissed the question immediately.
But, Love didn't have to say anything to give fans an idea of where the discussions are headed. Love cracked a huge smile and even laughed a little as he avoided the question.
The man in the background said "news to come."
Without a new deal in place Love will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. After making it to the divisional playoff round last season, losing the young quarterback is not something the Packers appear to want to do. But, time will tell.
Love was named the Packers' starter last season after the team lost Aaron Rodgers to the New York Giants. In his first year as starter, Love completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions in 17 games.