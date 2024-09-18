SI

Jordan Love Returns to Packers Practice Ahead of Matchup vs. Titans

Green Bay's franchise quarterback has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 1.

Tom Dierberger

Love threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception before suffering an injury in the Packers' 34–29 loss to the Eagles on Sept. 6.
The Green Bay Packers could see their franchise quarterback back on the field sooner than initially expected.

Quarterback Jordan Love participated in practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a knee injury in Green Bay's season-opening 34–29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Love did not practice last week leading up to Green Bay's 16–10 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field. He was initially listed as questionable but was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday and missed the game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this past weekend that Love was targeting a return in Week 5 for the Packers' matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. However, Love returning to practice Wednesday is a sign he is ahead of schedule and could return before then.

Malik Willis filled in for Love in Week 2 and did just enough to pull out a win, throwing for 122 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-14 passing against the Colts.

The Packers' matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

