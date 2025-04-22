Jordan Love Weighs in on Tush Push Debate After Packers Proposed to Ban Play
Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the tush push.
The play, popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, has become quite controversial over recent seasons, and multiple teams around the league are in favor of banning it.
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy previously called the play "bad for the game" and that there is "no skill involved" to execute the tush push. He submitted the proposal with two reasons to ban the play, citing player safety and pace of the play.
The ban has received support from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, while Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales, New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore, Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen, and the Eagles oppose a ban.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love joined in on the conversation surrounding the play this week. Love spoke to Sports Illustrated on behalf of Toyota, as they team up to cover the registration fees for NFL FLAG football teams in the Green Bay area, and offered his thoughts on the tush push.
"I think it's football. I think as long as it's legal, it's a legal play right now, until they change something, it's football," Love said.
"That's the name of the game. Offenses, we're going to put in the a play that we hope is unstoppable like that. We hope that it takes a defense a lot of work to be able to try and stop what we're doing. I think the answer is, we've just got to find a way to stop it as a defense. It's a tough play, but there's plenty of other plays that are pretty unstoppable as well. But it's football.”
For now, a vote on the tush push ban has been tabled until May. Teams were initially set to vote on the proposal during the annual league meetings earlier this month, but will do so next month.