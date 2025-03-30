Eagles' Nick Sirianni Jokingly Calls Out Former Assistants Ahead of Tush Push Vote
The Philadelphia Eagles' signature "tush push" play has its future on the line at the NFL league owners meetings this week. The Green Bay Packers proposed the play be banned and need a two-thirds majority (24 teams) to agree for a new rule against Philly's automatic short-yardage play.
On the verge of the tush-push vote, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni joked that he's lobbying for votes to support his side.
"We’ll see how it goes," Sirianni said Sunday to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. "All I will say about it is [Jonathan] Gannon, [Shane] Steichen and [Kellen] Moore better vote for it. They are in the [head coach] position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagles’ vote. I at least know we have four.”
Gannon, Steichen and Moore all spent time on the Eagles' staff before accepting their current head coach positions around the NFL. Gannon was hired as the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2023 after he was the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Steichen became the Indianapolis Colts head coach the same year after he was the offensive coordinator under Sirianni. And the New Orleans Saints hired Moore in February after he was the Eagles' OC last season.
Sirianni previously criticized the campaign to ban the play. But now, he's campaigning for votes, albeit jokingly, to keep the "tush push" in his playbook. And he hopes he can count on the teams his former assistants now lead. We'll have to see how the vote plays out.