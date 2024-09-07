Packers QB Jordan Love's ACL 'Still Intact' in Latest Injury Update, per Report
The status of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who exited the game with an apparent leg injury in the closing seconds of Friday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, remains unclear. However, as the Packers' flight nears its landing point in Wisconsin, multiple reports have provided some clarity as to what Love's injury actually is—or in this case—isn't.
Jordan Love Update: Packers Rule Out Ankle Injury
At this point, the Packers have ruled out an ankle injury for Love, who will receive an MRI after the team's flight lands later Saturday morning, according to Diana Russini of The Athletic.
There was a belief among fans, pundits and medical professionals offering their opinions on social media that Love had possibly suffered an ankle injury. The latest word from the Packers—and video of the injury itself—confirms that that's not the case.
Unfortunately, the video, which appears to show Love's knee popping as he is awkwardly tackled to the ground in between Eagles defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat, leaves the door open to a potential knee injury.
What kind of knee injury does Jordan Love have?
If it's not an ankle injury, it is most likely a knee injury of some sort. It's still not clear exactly what kind of knee injury, but initial tests on Love indicated that his ACL is "still intact", according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Severity of Jordan Love's Injury Still Unknown
Jordan Love's injury status remains unclear. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, when asked about Love's status postgame, told reporters, "I don't know."
Love seems to have avoided a serious ACL injury, but that doesn't mean there isn't some sort of structural damage to another part of his knee.
The upcoming MRI and any further tests will tell the full story on Love's status.