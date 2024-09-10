SI

Jordan Mason Could Barely Believe His Impressive Numbers After First NFL Start

Mason seemed shocked he gained 147 yards rushing.

Ryan Phillips

Mason rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers against the Jets.
Jordan Mason stepped in and stepped up for the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. Even he couldn't believe the numbers he put up in his team's 32-19 win over the New York Jets.

The running back made his first NFL start in place of an injured Christian McCaffrey and he dominated on the ground. Mason finished the game with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. He also caught a pass out of the backfield for five yards.

When ESPN's Lisa Salters informed Mason of his stats on the night, his reaction was shock. And it was incredibly genuine.

Just a perfect reaction.

Mason went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022 and has been on the 49ers ever since. He played in a total of 33 games over the past two seasons and has rushed for 464 yards and four touchdowns on 83 carries. That's a really nice average of 5.6 yards per carry.

The 25-year-old running back was ready to go when called upon Monday night. But even he didn't realize just how well he had played.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

