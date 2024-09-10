NFL Fans Were Irate After Jordan Mason Admitted He Knew He Was Starting Since Friday
Jordan Mason was the man of the hour on Monday night after stepping up for the San Francisco 49ers amid the absence of Christian McCaffrey in their season opener against the New York Jets.
Mason was dominant on the ground, racking up 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, earning the start after McCaffrey was ruled out due to a calf injury.
While NFL fans weren't aware that McCaffrey wouldn't be playing until just before kickoff on Monday, Mason let slip to ESPN's Lisa Salters that he knew he'd be making his first start as early as Friday.
That admission from Mason left football fans perplexed. The 49ers were tight-lipped about McCaffrey's availability leading up to the game, though the star running back was listed as questionable after he didn't feature during the preseason. McCaffrey's absence had a significant impact on fantasy football managers and sports bettors, many of whom were relying on a big outing from the 28-year-old.
After Mason revealed he was aware for multiple days that he'd be the team's starting running back for Monday's game, fans couldn't help but voice their frustrations.