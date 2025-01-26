Josh Allen Gets Bills Fired Up With Pregame Speech Before AFC Title Game vs. Chiefs
Ahead of their AFC championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took it upon himself to get his teammates fired up.
"Here we go, baby," he told them before the offense took the field. "What an opportunity, man. Go outside, play some f---- football with some friends. Have some fun, fly around, make some f---- plays. Play for each other."
Here's a look at the full video, captured by Dan Fetes of 13WHAM in Buffalo:
Allen is set to play in his second AFC championship since being drafted by the Bills in 2018—the first being a 38-24 loss to these same Chiefs. He and Patrick Mahomes are 4-4 against each other in their careers—with Kansas City having the edge in the postseason with a 3-0 record since 2020.