Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Share Cool Moment Ahead of Chiefs-Bills AFC Title Game
Ahead of the much anticipated AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the team's star quarterbacks shared a cool moment.
As warmups commenced at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes found each other for a brief embrace.
The interaction was captured by Buffalo's WGRZ TV. Take a look:
"[Allen and Mahomes] are really good friends," wrote CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on X (former Twitter). "Golf together, go to races together, even played mini golf together. But when they play each other they want nothing more than to beat each other."
The two signal callers have faced off eight times in their career, with Allen's Bills holding a 4-1 record in the regular season and Mahomes' Chiefs at 3-0 in the postseason. Kansas City's wins include the famous 13-second drive game in the 2021 AFC divisional round and the '20 AFC championship game—while Buffalo claimed the most recent victory in a 30-17 win in late November.
Sunday's contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.