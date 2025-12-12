Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Announce They’re Expecting First Child
Josh Allen is about to get some dad strength.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has an important game against the Patriots on Sunday, but no matter the outcome of that game, he’s already shared his biggest and best news of the weekend.
On Friday, Allen and his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, announced that they are expected the birth of their first child together with an adorable Instagram post.
The post included a video of Allen kissing Steifeld’s baby bump and was captioned with a single heart emoji.
Allen and Steinfeld got married earlier this year, and are now getting ready for a big addition to their family. Congratulations to the happy couple.
