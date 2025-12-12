SI

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Announce They’re Expecting First Child

Josh Allen is about to get some dad strength.

Tyler Lauletta

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced that they are expecting their first child with an adorable Instagram post.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced that they are expecting their first child with an adorable Instagram post. / haileesteinfeld / Instagram
In this story:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has an important game against the Patriots on Sunday, but no matter the outcome of that game, he’s already shared his biggest and best news of the weekend.

On Friday, Allen and his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, announced that they are expected the birth of their first child together with an adorable Instagram post.

The post included a video of Allen kissing Steifeld’s baby bump and was captioned with a single heart emoji.

Allen and Steinfeld got married earlier this year, and are now getting ready for a big addition to their family. Congratulations to the happy couple.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/NFL