Josh Allen Was Brought to Tears Watching His Wife in Hit Movie ‘Sinners’
Josh Allen sat down for a conversation with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt during the preseason and Hard Knocks had a camera crew there to document it. Brandt posted a clip on Wednesday morning saying it's the "happiest and most candid" he's ever seen Allen.
In the interview Brandt asks Allen about the movie Sinners, which Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld stars in alongside Michael B. Jordan.
The Buffalo quarterback said that Sinners was an A+ movie and was incredibly complimentary of Steinfeld.
"My wife absolutely kills it," Allen told Brandt. "And hopefully, awards season coming around, people make the right decisions."
Brandt also asked if it was a hot take to say that Steinfeld is the most talented person in Allen's house.
"Absolutely not," said Allen. "A thousand percent. And I'm okay with it. When we watched it at the premier I was crying at the end. I was just so proud of her. I get emotional thinking about it. It was a pretty cool experience."
The 98th Academy Awards take place in March 2026, exactly five weeks after Super Bowl LX. Sinners seems likely to earn multiple nominations, including a possible best supporting actress nod for Steinfeld.
What a winter it could be for everyone in Allen's house.