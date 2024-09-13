SI

Josh Allen’s Best Highlight Against the Dolphins Happened Off the Field

The Bills quarterback showed off his athleticism well after the game was decided.

Josh Allen jumping over the Dolphins’ bench while everyone pretends it’s not awesome.
The Buffalo Bills blew out the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, winning 31–10 at Hard Rock Stadium. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions before leaving the game with a concussion. Minutes later, the home fans started leaving.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the other hand, remained in the game well into the fourth quarter. Probably too long. With a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter, Allen was still out there running the offense.

Towards the end of his final drive he almost had a scary moment as he was chased to the sideline. Allen threw the ball away before going out of bounds at full speed and had to jump over the Dolphins' bench.

On a night where he passed for just 139 yards and only ran for two, it was probably his most notable highlight.

Truthfully, Allen didn't have to do much during the game. It's great that he found a reason to show off his athleticism even if the game was already over.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

