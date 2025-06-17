Josh Allen Had Big Compliment for Keon Coleman While Discussing Bills' 2025 Season
The Buffalo Bills will aim to build off a dominant 2024 season in which Josh Allen won MVP and the team advanced to the conference championship for the second time in the last five seasons. The 2025 campaign brings with it hope that the Bills can finally get over the hump and make the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance in decades, powered by the franchise's star quarterback.
One of the key factors to Buffalo's success is Keon Coleman, the second-year wideout out of Florida State who was picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Bills picked Coleman to develop into a No. 1 option for Allen as a big-bodied, athletic wideout who can catch anything thrown in his general direction. His rookie season had its ups and downs; Coleman finished with only 29 catches but racked up 556 yards, an average of 19.2 yards per reception, to go along with four touchdowns in 13 games.
The wideout himself was not pleased with his first NFL campaign, labeling his rookie season as "trash" during Bills minicamp last week. When asked what to expect out of Coleman as he enters his sophomore season, Allen had a big compliment for the wideout.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Allen said he doesn't necessarily expect anything out of Coleman but can say with certainty the 22-year-old is committed before praising the receiver's body control, saying that trait is "is up there with anybody" Allen has ever played with.
"I wouldn't say I expect anything out of him, but all I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously," Allen told SI. "He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better. I think we're talking more, we're still conversing about how we can be better, where certain balls will be thrown.
"But again, he's a stud, and I've said this for a long time. That's why I wanted him. His body control is up there with anybody that I’ve ever played with. He's a very hungry kid, and I think that going out there and playing the way I do, I think it'll be a very good year for him. The more that we can make sure that we're on the same page and talking is going to help our relationship on and off the field grow."
Coleman's growth will play a big part in what heights the Bills' offense can reach in 2025. Allen seems fully confident his teammate is ready to rise to the occasion.