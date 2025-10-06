Josh Allen Had Brutally Honest Assessment of Bills' Offense in Loss to Patriots
The Bills were not at their best on Sunday night. Buffalo struggled to protect the football during their disappointing home loss to the Patriots in Week 5, plagued by a multitude of turnovers in what was a 23–20 defeat to their divisional rivals.
After the game, Josh Allen discussed the performance of the offense, expressing his frustrations over the team's three turnovers.
"We just played sloppy. Not gonna win a football game turning the ball over three times in our red zone. Gave them one in their red zone. That's just bad, bad football. We just did not play good tonight," Allen said. "We shouldn't even have been in it with three turnovers. That's just piss poor offense."
Allen threw for pair of touchdowns and 253 passing yards in Sunday's loss, but he had an interception––his second of the season, and both he and Keon Coleman lost a fumble.
The loss was Buffalo's first defeat in Orchard Park during the regular season since November of 2023. Allen made clear the defeat came down to the offense's poor execution and protection of the football, and expressed his dismay over the performance.
The Bills will hope to clean things up and get back in the win column in Week 6, when they're slated to take on the Falcons in another prime-time game on Monday Night Football on Oct. 13.