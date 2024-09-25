Josh Allen Clarifies Comment That Was Perceived As a Jab at Stefon Diggs
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made sure to clear the air about a recent comment he made regarding his current offensive teammates in comparison to players he's competed with in the past.
Many people took a quote he made after the team's dominant 47–10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night as a jab at his former star receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen noted how six Bills players scored touchdowns on Monday and said "It's a fun and wonderful thing when you got a bunch of guys that don't care about the stats," and some people ran with the comment.
Allen explained how he was commenting to focus on the positives of the Bills team this year, not to dwell on any past situations.
"I know there's a lot of people talking out there, again, I'm not trying to tear down anybody," Allen said. "I've loved everybody that I've played with, and you don't have to tear other people down to build each other up. And we're building each other up right now and that's all we're trying to do and trying to stay together as a team. We're really caring about each other and everybody in this building's got that feeling."
The quarterback clarified that he wasn't talking about Diggs, who is now with the Houston Texans.
"Yeah, and again, I love 14, I still do. But everyone wants to keep making this thing a thing," Allen said. "We're so focused on what's going on inside of our building and that's the only thing we're caring about right now."
Allen and Diggs played for four seasons together in Buffalo, which resulted in Diggs tallying over 1,000 yards each year and being named to the Pro Bowl each year. The duo appeared to end their teammate relationship on good terms, but Diggs is someone constantly brought up in interviews and press conferences to Allen.