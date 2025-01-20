Josh Allen Delivered Awesome Speech in Locker Room After Bills Win vs. Ravens
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27–25, punching the franchise's ticket to Kansas City, where they'll take on a familiar foe in the back-to-back defending-champion Chiefs.
And the scenes in the Bills' locker room were awesome. First, coach Sean McDermott told his players that they "embody" the city of Buffalo with the "resilient" way they play. Then, it was Allen's turn to address the team—and the star quarterback didn't disappoint.
"Hey it takes everybody right? It takes f----- everybody," Allen said. "I'm so f------ proud of you guys. I'm so proud of everyone in this room. You are here for a reason. And don't forget that. It takes every single one of us. We're not done yet."
In a battle of AFC heavyweights against the Ravens, the Bills came out on top. Now, Allen and Buffalo will attempt to slay a playoff dragon in Kansas City, which has beaten the Bills each of the three times they've played in the postseason in the Mahomes era.