Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Share Classy Moment After Bills Beat Ravens

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson shared a classy moment after Buffalo's win.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were able to hang on at home and beat the Baltimore Ravens, 27-25, to set up a meeting with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game next Sunday at Arrowhead.

Allen and Jackson, the two top candidates for the NFL MVP award, had a good battle in Buffalo that almost went to overtime, but a failed two-point conversion by Baltimore with 1:33 left in the game proved to be the difference.

The two QBs shared a really classy moment once the game was decided as they ran right over to each other and shared a hug.

Allen had this to say about Jackson:

That was all pretty great to see between two tremendous competitors.

Now, Allen will look to take down Mahomes and the two-time defending champs.

