Josh Allen Did Such a Cool Thing for a Bills Fan While Walking Off Field After Win

Josh Allen and the Bills will host the Ravens next Sunday night in the divisional round.
Josh Allen has become a hero in Buffalo for not only what he has done on the field as the quarterback of the beloved Bills but also for how he carries himself off the field and how he shows love for fans whenever he gets the chance.

That continued after Sunday's wild-card win over the Denver Broncos when Allen was seen doing some cool things for fans as he headed to the tunnel. Allen waved to the adoring crowd before stopping to hand off his gloves to some people in the front row.

Then before he completely exited the field Allen looked up at a young fan, took off his Bills winter hat, and tossed it to the kid who will never in his life forget this moment.

This was all pretty awesome from the star QB.

Imagine going to a playoff game and having your hero toss you his hat from his head? Amazing

Allen vs. Lamar Jackson next Sunday night will be a fun one. Bills fans at Highmark Stadium will be sure to have their QB's back in that one.

