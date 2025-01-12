Josh Allen Had Very Honest Answer About Lamar Jackson, Ravens After Bills’ Win
With the Buffalo Bills' 31–7 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Bills will officially face the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs. The game, which will feature the top two candidates in this year's MVP race in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, is expected to be the most anticipated game next weekend. After the win over the Broncos, Allen was complimentary of Jackson leading into their postseason matchup next week.
"They got after us earlier this year," Allen told Tracy Wolfson on the CBS broadcast. "We've got a lot of film to watch. It's a great team, it's a great quarterback obviously with Lamar, what's he's able to do. He's one of if not the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. He's so fun to watch. I'll be watching their defense this week, that's our focus."
As the 2024 season came to an end, Allen and Jackson were compared at every turn. After clutch performances against the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 11) and Detroit Lions (Week 15), Allen emerged as the MVP favorite. Those odds turned when Jackson put in strong wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 16) and Houston Texans (Week 17). The MVP discussions have become some of the most heated in years, and now the two quarterbacks will get to battle it out on the postseason stage.
This game is also a rematch of the Ravens' 35–10 Week 4 win over the Bills. During that early-season matchup, the Ravens got off to a quick start, taking a 21–3 lead at the half. The Bills appeared to be making a comeback in the second half before Allen fumbled on a trick play. The Ravens converted that turnover into a touchdown and controlled the rest of the game. The Bills will have home-field advantage on their side in this game.
Allen and Jackson have previously played once in the postseason, with the Bills earning a 17–3 win in the 2020-21 playoffs.