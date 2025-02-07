Josh Allen Earned a Big, Seven-Digit Contract Bonus From Bills for Winning MVP
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen captured the NFL MVP on Thursday night in a tightly contested vote ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Allen took home his first MVP award while Jackson was named to first-team All-Pro over him. Over the past 11 seasons, the first-team All-Pro quarterback has also won MVP—a streak that was broken with Allen's victory over Jackson.
Allen's MVP award was very special for him, earning the honor after a career season. But Allen also cashed in on in incentive in his contract with Buffalo, as he secured a $1.5 million bonus with the MVP win.
The Bills quarterback will spend the offseason appreciating the great season that he had, while also turning an eye toward the future as he looks to pursue an elusive Super Bowl title in 2025–26.