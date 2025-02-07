Josh Allen's Heartfelt NFL MVP Acceptance Speech Moved His Parents to Tears
After a stellar season, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen on Thursday won the MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony, the first time in his already-impressive career that he had received the award.
And after classily acknowledging the other nominees for NFL MVP, Allen thanked an extensive list of people, from the Bills owners to general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, to his teammates, the Bills equipment and training staff, and even the employees in the mail room and the cafeteria.
But when Allen took the time to thank his parents, it brought them to tears in a special moment, which occurs at the 2:09 mark in the video below.
"I'd like to thank Joel and LaVonne, my parents," Allen said. "Who ... s---, in my 20-plus years of playing football going down to Pop Warner, I bet you they've missed maybe 15 games in their entire life. They are so dedicated to supporting me and my favorite teammates, who are my sister, my brother and my little sister.
"... Thank you guys for all the support, all the time, money, energy wasted growing up going from meet to game to practice everyday. I love you guys. I know you take a lot of pride in this as well."
Allen went on to thank his "rock," his fianceé Hailee Steinfeld, who also was moved by the emotions of the moment. Allen is a sensational player on the field, but he's also a class act off of it, and it was cool to see him thank the people, both behind the scenes and on the front lines, who helped make his MVP season possible.