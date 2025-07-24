Josh Allen Shared a Heartwarming, Hilarious Moment with a Fan at Training Camp
Josh Allen has endeared himself to the city of Buffalo and the Bills Mafia at large in a way that most professional athletes can only dream of matching. On the field he's an MVP and off the field he may be even better. He's heavily involved in the community and that leads to moments like this one from training camp on Wednesday.
While signing autographs for fans he came upon one he'd previously met. Allen proceeded to make the fan's day for at least the second time with a hug and brief conversation that turned into a sweet congratulations to Allen about his recent wedding and a very funny exchange about their golf games.
"I literally was like you're not gonna know who I am," said the fan.
"Yes I am," replied Allen. "I couldn't forget you, brother. How's the golf game going?"
"Eh, so-so," replied the fan. "Sometimes good. Sometimes sh--."
This got a laugh out of Allen as he connected with him again saying, "Me too."
What more could you want out of a quarterback? Or a person?