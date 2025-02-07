Buffalo Children's Hospital Congratulates Josh Allen on MVP With Heartwarming Video
Quarterback Josh Allen won his first career MVP award on Thursday night for his impact on the field for the Buffalo Bills this season. It's his impact off-the-field, however, that has some fans so excited for him.
In a video posted by the Bills' X (formerly Twitter) account following the announcement, patients from Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital—where Allen often volunteers in the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing—congratulated the 28-year-old in a heartwarming montage. Check it out below:
You can tell how much of a genuine impact he's made on them. Really cool.
Allen finished the 2024-25 regular season throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns along with 531 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns. He led the Bills to a 13–4 record but came up just shy of a Super Bowl appearance—losing 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Allen beat out Lamar Jackson for the MVP award by just four first-place votes.