Josh Allen’s Funny Move in Locker Room After Bills’ Playoff Win Loved by Fans
The Buffalo Bills are moving onto the AFC championship game after a thrilling 27-25 divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, making their first trip to the conference title game since the 2020 season.
Quarterback Josh Allen threw for just 127 yards but tacked on two rushing touchdowns and played a completely clean game to help lift the Bills over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who came agonizingly close to tying it at the end of the fourth quarter.
Amid the jubilant scenes of celebration, Allen had fans chuckling with his humorous interruption in the locker room during coach Sean McDermott’s fired-up speech. McDermott paused briefly for what seemed like dramatic effect, and Allen made direct eye contact with and suddenly started whooping and clapping. No one else joined him.
Fans all agreed that Allen gave off excited little kid energy in that moment: