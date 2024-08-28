Josh Allen Has Perfect Reaction to Being Voted 'Most Overrated Quarterback' by Peers
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted as the most overrated signal-caller in the NFL in an anonymous player poll released by ESPN on Wednesday.
The reason given for Allen being overrated was his propensity to turn the football over at times, which is fair criticism of the Buffalo star.
However, instead of harping on the fact that players in the league believe he is overrated, Allen instead chose to focus on a different part of the poll with a social media post that he published to his personal account on X on Wednesday morning.
"So you're telling me, I was voted as the #1...best trash talker??? Let's goooooo!!!" Allen posted.
From that same story, Allen was lauded as the league's best trash talker among quarterbacks.
"He's going to run you over and talk trash after he runs you over," one NFC East player said of Allen.
The Bills star will certainly take plenty of motivation from the "most overrated" survey, but for now, he's clearly focused on blocking out the noise.
The Bills open the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.