Josh Allen's Kind Gesture for Special Olympics Athlete Will Make Your Whole Day

Another Allen W.

Brigid Kennedy

Allen offered the fan, Nate, with two tickets to the Ryder Cup.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is no stranger to random acts of kindness, especially as they relate to kids and those with special needs. Still, his most recent gesture will most definitely bring a tear to your eye, even if it's the type of thing we've come to expect out of him.

After having previously chatted with Nate—a Bills lover, Special Olympics New York athlete and golfer with cerebral palsy—earlier during training camp, Allen used the last day of practice on Thursday to present the superfan with some of the best gifts a golfer could get: two tickets to the Ryder Cup.

Nate, of course, was floored. And the resulting interaction is guaranteed to make your day.

Watch below:

That's the kind of stuff that really makes you emotional about sports.

The Bills will kick off their preseason vs. the Giants on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. The Ryder Cup, meanwhile, will run from Sept. 23–28.

