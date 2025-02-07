Josh Allen Moved to Tears After Buffalo Children’s Hospital Congratulates Him on MVP Season
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named MVP on Thursday night at the NFL Honors awards show ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
The win came as something of a surprise, as Allen had been bested by Lamar Jackson on the NFL All-Pro team earlier in the year, which is determined by the same group of voters as the MVP award. But Allen, no stranger to pulling off an upset, went home with the hardware.
After the win, patients from Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital sent Allen their congratulations via a heartwarming video. Allen often volunteers in the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, which is named after his grandmother.
Upon seeing the video, Allen was immediately moved to tears.
“That’s pretty cool. I don’t know what else to say. Thank you guys,” Allen said, at a loss for words.
“My job’s not that hard. I play football,” Allen said directly to the camera. “What you guys have to go through and continue to fight through is much harder. I look up to you as much as you look up to me. I really appreciate that. Love you guys.”
“Ah, I didn’t want to cry tonight,” Allen finished.
Us too, Josh.