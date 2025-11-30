Josh Allen Makes History, Breaks NFL’s All-Time Rushing Touchdown Record for a QB
No quarterback in the history of the NFL has been better at scoring on the ground than Josh Allen.
With an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the Bills’ game against the Steelers on Sunday, Allen became the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, notching his 76th rushing touchdown to officially surpass Cam Newton’s record.
Allen tied Newton’s record of 75 career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in Week 11, when he scored six total touchdowns—including three rushing scores—in a win over the Buccaneers. It took Newton 145 games to score 75 rushing touchdowns, while it took Allen 121 games. Allen is one of just four players in the history of the NFL to rush for at least six touchdowns in each of his first eight seasons. All the other players to do so are Hall of Fame running backs; Marshall Faulk, LaDanian Tomlinson and Jim Brown.
Additionally, Allen currently ranks sixth on the all-time quarterback rushing yards list with 4,493 yards on the ground. He trails Randall Cunningham, Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, Michael Vick and 2018 draft classmate Lamar Jackson, who holds the record with 6,399 yards (and counting).
The No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft was infamously not a highly regarded quarterback coming out of high school, receiving zero scholarship offers. He wasn’t well regarded as a rusher either. His former assistant coach at Firebaugh High School and Reedley College Aaron Wilkins recently told ESPN, “He couldn't run [in high school]. I don't know where he got his legs.” Even Allen said to ESPN he was “so slow” in high school.
By the time Allen arrived in the NFL, it didn’t take long for his greatness as a dual-threat quarterback to emerge. In his third NFL start and first win, he upset the Vikings in part because of his ability to make plays with his legs—from hurdling Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr to rushing for two touchdowns. It was just the start.
Since that Week 3 start in 2018, Allen has regularly scampered for touchdowns, barreled through defenders and eluded incoming tacklers. He’s rushed for at least 10 touchdowns each of the last three seasons, including tying the single-season rushing touchdown record by a quarterback in 2023 with 15. And when he’s not running for yards downfield, he’s often running around the backfield before launching a laser down the field.
Here’s a look back at a few of Allen’s top rushing touchdowns.