Josh Allen Inks Media Deal to Create 'Compelling' Storytelling Content
Josh Allen will soon be coming to a screen near you.
According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, the Buffalo Bills quarterback has signed a media deal with entertainment production studio Skydance Sports. The duo will work to "develop a slate of scripted, unscripted and branded content."
"I’m excited to partner with a world class organization like Skydance Sports to further my creative ambitions through storytelling,” said Allen of the partnership. "Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner, who can help me achieve this goal, through the creation of compelling content that aims to inspire."
Allen won the NFL's MVP award following the 2024 season and helped lead the Bills back to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. They fell just three points shy of Buffalo's first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.
Off the field, Allen is engaged to singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld, and it was recently rumored that Hollywood executives have had eyes on the quarterback as a budding star himself.
"Josh has the total package," an insider told Life and Style magazine in January. "From primetime worthy football highlights to matinee-idol good looks, and Hailee has already managed to have a very impressive crossover career where she can effortlessly move from music to movies and back again."
Sundance will now try to turn the 28-year-old two-time All-Pro into an A-list star as well.