Josh Allen Mocked a Trash Talking Dolphins Defender By Checking His Name
The Buffalo Bills won a surprisingly easy game on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa struggled and then got concussed while James Cook and the Bills defense did more than enough to help the Bills move to 2-0 on the season.
The game was still close at the start of the second quarter which is when Josh Allen took off running and hit the Dolphins defense with a couple of pump fakes. One of them sent Jalen Ramsey flying and another caused Jordyn Brooks to hesitate for a fraction of a second before Allen decided to slide and avoid a physical confrontation.
As Allen got up and headed back to the huddle, linebacker David Long Jr. had some words for Allen. Kirk Herbstreit pointed out the conversation and suggested Long might be giving Allen a warning about those pump fakes.
For his part, Allen didn't seem too worried as he made it a point to look at the name on the back of Long's jersey to try and figure out who he was talking to.
This was probably some gamesmanship by Allen since Long had 10 tackles in both Dolphins-Bills games last season, which makes it even funnier.
It's kind of like when Conor McGregor dropped his iconic "who da f--- is that guy?" line on Jeremy Stephens at a press conference. It didn't matter that Stephens had been in the UFC since before McGregor was fighting professionally. He was making a point.
It was one of many the Buffalo Bills made last night.