Josh Allen Had the Most On-Brand Arrival for Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. It would be the first trip to the big game for Buffalo since the 1993 season, which feels like ages ago because, well, it was a really long time ago.
Allen, who could win his first NFL MVP award this season, never seems to be too stressed about stuff. He showed that on Friday when he told a dad joke during his very serious media scrum.
Allen also showed off his playful personality when he arrived at Arrowhead for the AFC championship game, as he was seen flashing a big smile while giving a thumbs up, all while dressed in some Bills sweats.
Yup, he seems like he's ready to have some fun. Bills fans are hoping Allen will still be smiling later Sunday night.