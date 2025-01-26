SI

Josh Allen Had the Most On-Brand Arrival for Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen is looking to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season.
Josh Allen is looking to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. It would be the first trip to the big game for Buffalo since the 1993 season, which feels like ages ago because, well, it was a really long time ago.

Allen, who could win his first NFL MVP award this season, never seems to be too stressed about stuff. He showed that on Friday when he told a dad joke during his very serious media scrum.

Allen also showed off his playful personality when he arrived at Arrowhead for the AFC championship game, as he was seen flashing a big smile while giving a thumbs up, all while dressed in some Bills sweats.

Yup, he seems like he's ready to have some fun. Bills fans are hoping Allen will still be smiling later Sunday night.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL