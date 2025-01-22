Josh Allen Praises Bills Fans for Classy Gesture to Mark Andrews After Win vs. Ravens
Just as Josh Allen is a special kind of alien quarterback, the Buffalo Bills' fan base is a different breed altogether.
After Sunday’s divisional round win over the Baltimore Ravens, members of Bills Mafia donated over $75,000 and counting for Andrews’s charity, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for research and treatment for people with Type 1 diabetes.
The Bills' fan base came together in support of Andrews following the Ravens tight end’s brutal drop on the potential game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Buffalo moved onto the AFC championship game with a 27–25 win while Andrews received an onslaught of criticism, hate and even death threats online from presumably angry Ravens fans.
Allen had great things to say about his team’s fans after hearing about what they did for Andrews:
“I think that speaks volumes of what Bills Mafia and Western New York’s all about,” Allen said in a Wednesday press conference. “I think time and time again they continue to show how awesome they are, and I think every fan base should be envious of what Bills Mafia has. The love and support that we get from them is second to none. It’s a spectacular place to be.”
Nothing but class from the top to the bottom of the organization.
Bills Mafia may not, however, be so kind to their long-hated rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when the two AFC juggernauts face off for a spot in the Super Bowl.