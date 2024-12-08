Josh Allen's Ridiculous Flop vs. Rams Doesn't Earn a Flag
Josh Allen is taking after is fiancée with a bit of acting.
On Sunday with his Buffalo Bills trailing the Los Angeles Rams, Allen attempted to get some extra yards for his offense. After a play, he was lightly tapped by a Rams defender and flopped backward as if he'd been hammered. It was a pretty ridiculous flop.
Video is below.
Yeah, that's absurd.
Allen has gained a bit of a reputation for flopping and there's plenty of video to support why he has.
Allen may have gotten some acting advice for fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, who is a former Oscar nominee.
Allen is one of the leading contenders to win the NFL MVP award this year and has been great thus far. Entering this week, Allen has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,691 yards, with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added six rushing touchdowns, while his QBR (74.4) ranks second in the NFL.
The 10-2 Bills trail the Rams 38-21 late in the third quarter.