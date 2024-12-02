Josh Allen, Sean McDermott Gleefully Celebrate Bills Win vs. 49ers With Snow Angels
The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East and improved to 10–2 on the season following Sunday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the snowy Highmark Stadium.
After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and coach Sean McDermott soaked in the winter weather while celebrating the team's dominant 35–10 victory. During their postgame interview, Allen and McDermott embraced the wintry climate and laid down on the ground to make some snow angels.
McDermott still had a microphone in one hand as he and Allen hit the deck and laid on their backs in the snow. The pair were grinning ear-to-ear as they cherished Sunday night's victory, seemingly not at all fazed by the below-freezing temperatures in Orchard Park.
Allen had plenty of reasons to smile after the win. Not only did he thoroughly strengthen his MVP case, but he helped Buffalo clinch an early playoff berth and even made NFL history by becoming the first quarterback to throw, catch and run for a touchdown in a single game.