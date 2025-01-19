SI

Josh Allen Seen Sharing Special Moment With Ravens DB Before Playoff Showdown

These guys go way back together.

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen and Tre'Davious White were teammates in Buffalo for six years before the DB joined the Ravens last offseason.
Josh Allen and Tre'Davious White were teammates in Buffalo for six years before the DB joined the Ravens last offseason. / @BuffaloBills
In this story:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will battle Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a classic playoff showdown Sunday night between the top two NFL MVP candidates.

While the intensity will amp up as kickoff approaches, Allen was seen well before the game sharing a special moment with a member of the Ravens defense who obviously means a lot to him. That guy? Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who was teammates with Allen in Buffalo for six seasons. White made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his time in Buffalo.

Look at how happy these guys were to see each other before Sunday's huge game:

Respect.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL