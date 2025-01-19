Josh Allen Seen Sharing Special Moment With Ravens DB Before Playoff Showdown
These guys go way back together.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will battle Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a classic playoff showdown Sunday night between the top two NFL MVP candidates.
While the intensity will amp up as kickoff approaches, Allen was seen well before the game sharing a special moment with a member of the Ravens defense who obviously means a lot to him. That guy? Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who was teammates with Allen in Buffalo for six seasons. White made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his time in Buffalo.
Look at how happy these guys were to see each other before Sunday's huge game:
Respect.
