Josh Allen Already Knows What He'll Say if Bills Win the Super Bowl
If you want something, you have to manifest it. Speak it into existence; write it down; visualize it over and over again, so that the universe knows it's on your mind.
Well, good news, Bills fans—Josh Allen has the manifestation of a Bills' Super Bowl win on lock.
In a clip from NFL Film's Hard Knocks, the training camp iteration of which followed Buffalo this year, Allen tells Kyle Brandt how he has already thought at length about what a Bills Super Bowl parade would look like ... and even what he would say in his post-win speech.
"It's not written down, but it's up there," Allen said of his Lombardi-hoisting monologue.
As for the parade, "I can feel it. Five degrees, brisk, rolling down, hearing the bus roll over all the salt and the ice, thousands upon thousands of fans filling up downtown Buffalo. I can see where we're going up on the steps at City Hall. I see it all. So, gotta turn it into a reality."
Even Brandt admitted that had him tearing up.
Watch that below:
At this point, Buffalo must be tired of its no-Super-Bowls reputation; both Allen and head coach Sean McDermott sure are. But as long as No.17 is at the helm, it will always feel possible. So fingers crossed this is the year the manifestation is realized.