Josh Allen Had Sweet Comment About His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, During Loss to Bears
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is hoping this season will end with a dream trip to the first Super Bowl of his career. During the offseason, however, he completed a different dream when he married his best friend, Hailee Steinfeld.
Allen didn't play in Sunday night's preseason game against the Bears but he did do a live in-game interview with Fox's Pam Oliver, who asked the quarterback about his new marriage and how that has changed his life.
Allen provided a very sweet answer, saying:
"To have the support that I do at home and to have someone that I share similar life interests with and wants in life it’s an awesome feeling. And I get to support to somebody as much as she supports me. So I’m very happy, obviously."
Here's that moment:
Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and will get back to work when the Bills open the season at home against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 7.