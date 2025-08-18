SI

Josh Allen Had Sweet Comment About His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, During Loss to Bears

Bills QB Josh Allen got married over the offseason.
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is hoping this season will end with a dream trip to the first Super Bowl of his career. During the offseason, however, he completed a different dream when he married his best friend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen didn't play in Sunday night's preseason game against the Bears but he did do a live in-game interview with Fox's Pam Oliver, who asked the quarterback about his new marriage and how that has changed his life.

Allen provided a very sweet answer, saying:

"To have the support that I do at home and to have someone that I share similar life interests with and wants in life it’s an awesome feeling. And I get to support to somebody as much as she supports me. So I’m very happy, obviously."

Allen is the reigning NFL MVP and will get back to work when the Bills open the season at home against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 7.

Published
