Josh Allen Approves of New-Look Visor After Three-Touchdown Performance vs. Dolphins
After getting hit in the face and bloodying his nose during the Bills' Week 2 win over the Jets, Josh Allen made a subtle change to his on-field attire for the team's Week 3 game against the Dolphins. Allen, after giving the equipment a test drive of sorts during the week of practice, sported a clear visor on his helmet when he took the field at Highmark Stadium.
Allen, riding a strong running game and short-yardage passing attack, led the Bills to a 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night. Naturally, during a postgame interview on the field with Cameron Wolfe, the subject of the visor came up.
So, how was playing with the visor?
"It was great," Allen said. "Might keep it around for a little bit."
Other than an increase in temperature, Allen told reporters during the week that the visor didn't change things much for him.
"It doesn't really impact much," Allen said. "It is, it's weird to say, but you're a little warmer in there. Your voice kind of echoes off of it too, so it's just a little bit weirder ... it's alright. I'm a little bruised up, but we're all good."
Allen had not worn a visor in game action since his college days at Wyoming. And visor or not, Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, looks to be in peak form early on this season for Buffalo.
Through three games played, he has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 755 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns on the ground.