Josh Allen Made the Wrong Kind of History in Bills' Loss to Texans
Josh Allen made history on Sunday, but not the kind he was looking for.
Allen's Buffalo Bills lost to the Houston Texans 23-20 in Week 5, and have some pretty awful game and clock management to blame for it. But the team's offense was off all day and things never really improved. It didn't help that Allen looked woozy after slamming his head into the turf on a hard tackle.
It wasn't just a few bad incidents though, Allen couldn't get anything done consistently on Sunday and the numbers showed that. He finished the game completing 9-of-30 passes for 131 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. He added 54 yards on four rushes. Allen averaged a woeful 4.4 yards per attempt. But his completion percentage made history.
Allen completed 30% of his passes. According to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, that's the lowest completion percentage for a quarterback with at least 30 pass attempts in the last 30 seasons.
Those are the kinds of numbers that come out of a game where you're doing stuff like this:
A forgettable day for Allen and the Bills.