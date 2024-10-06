NFL Fans Blast Bills Over Mind-Boggling Play Calling Late in Loss to Texans
The Buffalo Bills wowed NFL fans with their incompetence on Sunday.
During a back-and-forth contest against the Houston Texans, the Bills found themselves buried deep in their own end late in the game. With 32 seconds remaining in regulation and the score tied at 20-20, Buffalo had the ball on its own 3-yard line after a perfect punt from Houston.
Rather than just run the ball, kill the clock, and play for overtime—or at least make the Texans use their timeouts—the Bills opted to throw the ball three times from their own end zone. To make things worse, they were allowing Josh Allen to drop back and fire the ball deep a few minutes after he took a pretty brutal hit.
All three passes fell incomplete and Buffalo had to punt the ball away with 16 seconds left. Houston got it on Buffalo's 46-yard line, completed one pass, called timeout and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn booted a 59-yard field goal to win it 23-20.
Even NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson couldn't believe what he was seeing from the Bills.
No one around the NFL seemed to understand what Buffalo was doing.
That's the kind of loss that gets people fired.