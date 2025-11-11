Josh Jacobs Confirms He Had a Bad Feeling About Packers Play That Eagles Foresaw
It's never a good thing when an opposing defense knows what an offense is about to do.
That's exactly what happened to the Packers' offense against the Eagles' defense on a critical fourth down play in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 10-7 triumph over Green Bay on Monday at Lambeau Field. Trailing by three points and looking to mount a possible game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining, the Packers lined up in the shotgun formation with three wide receivers on the field on a fourth-and-1 from their own 44-yard line, seemingly indicating a pass play was imminent.
But the Eagles had a feeling they knew otherwise, as one defensive lineman—Moro Ojomo—loudly yelled out what play was coming, which was picked up by the ESPN broadcast. "Inside zone this way, inside zone this way," Ojomo yelled.
Indeed, the Packers ran an inside zone that way, and running back Josh Jacobs was stuffed for a loss of four yards and a fumble.
After the game, Jacobs confirmed that the Eagles had indeed called out the exact play Green Bay had intended on running.
"Fourth-and-1, they called out our play," Jacobs said. "We ran it like four times, they called it out. Got good draw on our push. The clock was going down. We kind of snapped it faster than we wanted to, and they made a play. I tried to pitch the ball back to Jordan [Love], that's where the fumble came, but at that point you're playing backyard football.
"It's fourth down. Yeah that's kind of how it went."
How was Jacobs feeling when he heard the defense call out what play was coming? Something similar to how Luke Skywalker felt when the Millennium Falcon was approaching a small moon (The Death Star) in Star Wars: A New Hope.
"As a runner, it don't ever feel good," Jacobs said. "Whenever they know what we're doing, it don't ever feel good because it changed my mind on how I'm going to run the ball if we're being honest. It makes me guess on what I'm going to do. Obviously, people are smart.
"If we've got code words or whatever, you hear it a few times, eventually you're going to react to it. That's football, but it's never a good feeling."
Packers quarterback Jordan Love said he thought the inside zone call was one that Green Bay had ran in a no-huddle situation out of the shotgun earlier in the game, and that the Eagles had anticipated it was coming. He still felt the Packers "could try and run it right there."
"They called it out," Jacobs continued. "We called our play. They said, 'Inside zone. It's coming right here.' So, I kind of like, didn't want to run right there, but yeah. That's just how it played out."
The Packers ultimately got the ball back one more time and attempted a 64-yard field goal that missed badly, handing Green Bay its second straight loss.