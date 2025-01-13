Josh Jacobs Keeps Packers Alive vs. Eagles With Angry 3rd Quarter Run
The Green Bay Packers aren't going down without a fight.
Down 16-3 with time ticking away in the third quarter of their wild-card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, running back Josh Jacobs singlehandedly kept his team in the game with a monster 32-yard run.
Here's a look:
And another angle:
What a run.
After review, Jacobs was ruled down one yard short of the goal line—but was handed the ball on the next play and found the end zone. The touchdown cut Philly's lead to 16-10 with 14:56 left to play in the contest.
Through three-plus quarters, Jacobs has tallied 81 yards rushing on 18 carries and a touchdown. He's also hauling in two catches for 26 yards.
The winner of Sunday's game from Lincoln Financial Field will advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.