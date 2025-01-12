SI

Eagles Rule Out LB Nakobe Dean For Remainder of Game vs. Packers With Knee Injury

Dean was carted to the Philly locker room in the first half.

Mike Kadlick

Dean was Philly's second-leading tackler this season.
Dean was Philly's second-leading tackler this season.
Despite carrying a 10-0 lead into halftime, the Philadelphia Eagles received some devastating news during their wild-card weekend matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

According to the team's PR staff, linebacker Nakobe Dean has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

After attempting to break up a pass from quarterback Jordan Love to tight end Tucker Kraft, Dean got up slowly before being helped off the field by trainers. He was eventually carted off to the locker room for further examination. Dean was leading the Philly defense with six tackles—including two for a loss.

The 24-year-old defender was the Eagles' second-leading tackler this season behind only fellow linebacker Zach Baun. He had missed the team's last two games with an abdomen injury.

Even without Dean, Philadelphia put together a quality first half vs. the Packers. They forced two interceptions off quarterback Jordan Love while allowing the Green Bay offense to tally just 101 total yards.

