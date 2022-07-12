Skip to main content
Judge Rules Blood Alcohol Test Can Be Used in Henry Ruggs III Case

A Nevada judge ruled Tuesday that the result of a blood alcohol test taken from Henry Ruggs III is admissible in his DUI case.

Authorities allege that an intoxicated Ruggs, who was a wide receiver for the Raiders at the time, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette 156 mph before crashing into another vehicle and killing the other driver, 23-year-old Tina Tintor on Nov. 2, 2021.

Prosecutors allege Ruggs’s blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Attorneys for Ruggs argued that police didn’t have probable cause to request a search warrant to obtain the blood alcohol test from Ruggs, but Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled otherwise.

“Under the totality of the circumstances, there’s more than sufficient evidence for finding of probable cause for the issuance of the search warrant in this case,” Zimmerman said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in regard to the crash. Authorities claim a loaded weapon was found in Ruggs’s car, leading to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

The Raiders released Ruggs fewer than 24 hours after the crash.

A preliminary hearing in Ruggs’s case is scheduled for Sept. 7.

