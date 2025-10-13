JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nose Bleeding From Scuffle, Had Classy Message for Brian Branch
Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster got into a kerfuffle that turned into a brawl following the Chiefs' 30-19 victory over the Lions on Sunday night.
After the Detroit safety snubbed Patrick Mahomes for a handshake, he made his way over to Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and smacked him in the helmet. The two then went at each other before their teammates joined what turned into a full melee.
As the Chiefs eventually made their way to the locker room, Smith-Schuster was captured on video with a towel over his nose and trainers by his side, appearing to nurse a nose injury.
Ouch.
Smith-Schuster confirmed to The Athletic's Jesse Newell that his nose was bleeding following the scuffle, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that there's "some pretty good damage" to the wide receiver's face.
Smith-Schuster, however, had nothing been positive things to say about Branch in the locker room after the game.
"I know he's a better player than that, a better person. He'll learn from his mistakes," Smith-Schuster said of Branch.
He added that the way he was blocking the safety led to frustration, and that he'd never been in a game that ended that in conflict like that.
"I thought I was a good dude!" he joked.
With the win, Kansas City moves to 3-3 on the season and will now head to Las Vegas next Sunday to take on the Raiders. Here's to hoping fewer fights take place at Allegiant Stadium.