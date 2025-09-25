Justin Fields Injury: Jets' Aaron Glenn Issues Positive Update on QB Ahead of Week 4
Justin Fields missed last week's Jets contest because of a concussion he suffered in Week 2. But, it sounds like he could return to action in Week 4.
New York coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Thursday that as long as the doctors clear the quarterback from concussion protocol, he will start for the Jets on Monday night vs. the Dolphins. Fields will also practice on Thursday despite still being in the protocol. That's a positive step forward in his recovery.
Based on Glenn's answer, though, it seems like as long as Fields's recovery remains on the same track he's currently on, then there's a good chance he'll start on Monday night.
In Fields's absence last week, Tyrod Taylor led the Jets in a close game vs. the Buccaneers. New York lost 29–27 in the end, but Taylor completed 26-of-36 pass attempts for 197 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Taylor will start again for the Jets on Monday night if Fields isn't cleared by then.