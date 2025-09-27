SI

Justin Fields Injury Update: Jets Make Official Decision on QB for Monday vs. Dolphins

The quarterback missed Week 3 due to a concussion.

Justin Fields returns to the Jets lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 2 vs. the Bills.
Jets quarterback Justin Fields missed New York's Week 3 game—a tight 29–27 clash with the Buccaneers—after suffering a concussion a week earlier against the Bills. Backup Tyrod Taylor performed admirably in Fields's absence, but the Jets' offense needs its young dual-threat QB to reach its full potential.

Luckily for New York, the wait is over. Coach Aaron Glenn officially announced that Fields will be back in the lineup for the upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Dolphins after clearing concussion protocol.

Both AFC East teams are 0–3 to start the season, adding to the stakes of the Week 4 game.

In limited time this season, Fields is 19-for-33 for 257 yards and a touchdown, while carrying the ball 17 times for 97 yards and two scores.

Kickoff of Monday night's game is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

