Justin Fields Makes Light of Steelers Coach's Idea to Have Him Return Kickoffs
Despite a rumor created by his fellow Pittsburgh Steelers teammate, Justin Fields quickly shot down the idea of him returning kickoffs during the 2024 NFL season.
Steelers running back Jaylen Warren previously stated that the special teams coach Danny Smith was considering using Fields as one of the kickoff returners. But Fields wanted to set the record straight.
"Nah, I'm not here to do that," Fields said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you."
He went on to explain how the quote was taken out of context a bit by Warren.
"I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong," Fields said. "Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example."
Right now, Fields is not expected to be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh as Russell Wilson will likely fill that role. Fields still wants to compete for the starting position, though. He doesn't have the mindset of "just sitting all year."
Even though Fields won't be returning kickoffs for the Steelers, the NFL is implementing new kickoff rules for the 2024 season.